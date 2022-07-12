INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives $80.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,721,199.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 727,167 shares in the company, valued at $52,203,318.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon W. Clark bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 71,024 shares of company stock worth $5,082,715. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1,710.8% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,223,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,806 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $85,039,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $79,334,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 187,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 90,564 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDT opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

