Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.05

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.05 and traded as high as C$18.41. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 337,276 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INE. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.48.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.74.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$188.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$181.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.