Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells 8,700 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $54,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,058,183.20.

NYSE GROV opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Grove Collaborative (Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.