Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells 8,700 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $54,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $41,160.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,058,183.20.
NYSE GROV opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.50.
About Grove Collaborative (Get Rating)
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grove Collaborative (GROV)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.