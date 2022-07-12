Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 16,535 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADAP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 485.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,054 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,756,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 931,372 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADAP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

