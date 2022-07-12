Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

