International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 130,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.