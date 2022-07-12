International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of IP stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in International Paper by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

