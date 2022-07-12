Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

ISNPY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.80) to €2.40 ($2.40) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.00 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.70) to €3.20 ($3.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.10) to €2.90 ($2.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

OTCMKTS:ISNPY opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.