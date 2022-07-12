Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG opened at $205.72 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

