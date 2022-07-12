Iowa State Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.