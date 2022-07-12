Iowa State Bank Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

NYSE:USB opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

