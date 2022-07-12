iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,000,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,321,000 after acquiring an additional 884,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,795,000 after acquiring an additional 612,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average of $127.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

