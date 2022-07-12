iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

