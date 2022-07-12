iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,299 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after buying an additional 1,992,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,372,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,833,000 after purchasing an additional 89,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.