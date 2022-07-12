iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

USMV stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

