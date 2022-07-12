iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 2.4% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after buying an additional 129,389 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

