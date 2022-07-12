iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,387 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.5% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $386.23 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

