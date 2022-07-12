iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 80,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 211.0% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,926,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 568,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,986,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $386.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.