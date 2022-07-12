iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.63 and a 200-day moving average of $428.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

