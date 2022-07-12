iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

