iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.