iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.03.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

