ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ITT were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ITT by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ITT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in ITT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

