IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,185 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

