IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.29 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

