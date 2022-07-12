IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 112 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $516.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.63. The stock has a market cap of $484.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.76.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

