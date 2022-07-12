IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 786 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 504,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

