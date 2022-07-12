IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,731 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after buying an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,075,000 after buying an additional 130,631 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

