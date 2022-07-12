IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $274.87 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.49 and a 200-day moving average of $320.71.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

