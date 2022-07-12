Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

