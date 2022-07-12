James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $275.01

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.01 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 198.50 ($2.36). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.40), with a volume of 44,247 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £878.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2,244.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.01.
James Halstead Company Profile (LON:JHD)
