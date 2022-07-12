James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $275.01

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.01 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 198.50 ($2.36). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.40), with a volume of 44,247 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £878.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2,244.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 219.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.01.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

