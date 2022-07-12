Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.40 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $47.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.62.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

