KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KEY. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.29.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

