KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $1,404,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

