Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.28. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

