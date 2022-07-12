Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.40.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Shares of KRUS opened at $72.46 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $704.24 million, a P/E ratio of -201.28 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.