Lachlan Star Limited (ASX:LSA) Insider Bernard Aylward Purchases 750,000 Shares of Stock

Lachlan Star Limited (ASX:LSA – Get Rating) insider Bernard Aylward purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,094.59).
About Lachlan Star (Get Rating)
Lachlan Star Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company holds interests in the Princhester Magnesite project that includes two granted mining leases located to the northwest of Rockhampton, Queensland; and the Killaloe gold project situated in Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia.
