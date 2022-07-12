Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of LANC opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average is $147.94. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $116.85 and a 12 month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

