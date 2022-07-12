Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

LCI stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 415,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 0.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.