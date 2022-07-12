Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
LCI stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lannett (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.