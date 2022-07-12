Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 429,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lazard by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,748,000 after purchasing an additional 307,614 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Lazard by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,514,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,266,000 after purchasing an additional 272,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in Lazard by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 285,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 232,495 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Lazard has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

