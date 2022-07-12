Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEA. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.87.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $125.42 on Monday. Lear has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.53.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $828,813.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,767.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,097 shares of company stock worth $2,011,928. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

