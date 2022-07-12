Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 137 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Shares of PSX opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

