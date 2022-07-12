Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Shares of NOC opened at $475.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

