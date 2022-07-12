LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €88.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) received a €88.70 ($88.70) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($144.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($134.90) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($155.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($158.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €78.80 ($78.80) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($98.50). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €103.44.

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

