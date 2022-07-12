LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €88.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €88.70 ($88.70) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LEG. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($144.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($134.90) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($155.00) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($158.00) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €78.80 ($78.80) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($75.17) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($98.50). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €103.44.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.