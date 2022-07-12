Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $26.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,079 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.