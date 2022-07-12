LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Annie Armstrong Sells 1,290 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $16,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69.

On Monday, May 9th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $18,692.10.

On Thursday, April 28th, Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00.

NYSE:LC opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

