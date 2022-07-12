LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Annie Armstrong Sells 1,290 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $16,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $51,645.69.
- On Monday, May 9th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $18,692.10.
- On Thursday, April 28th, Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00.
NYSE:LC opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.
About LendingClub (Get Rating)
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
