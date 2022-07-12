Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher Buys 4,671 Shares of Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LTH opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $23.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Life Time Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

