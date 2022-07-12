Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $77.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.55.

LNC stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,083,000 after buying an additional 49,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,613,000 after buying an additional 113,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,998,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

