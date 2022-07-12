Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after acquiring an additional 643,319 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $11,503,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 2,086.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $9,455,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.