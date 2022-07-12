Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 20,989 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,989 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

